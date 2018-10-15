Shiv Sena Releases First List Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Elections

In the first list, Shiv Sena has announced names of 21 candidates. (Representational)

The Shiv Sena on Monday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections. In 2013, the party contested from 26 seats, but failed to win a single seat.

Single phase assembly polls in the state will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of the 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

In the first list, the party has announced names of 21 candidates. The second list of its candidates will be released on October 25.

The election in Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a direct political battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will try to win for the fourth consecutive term, while the Congress will be fighting to regain power after 2003.