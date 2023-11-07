Vote-From-Home Option For People Above 80 Or With Disabilities In Bhopal

Over 100 teams are working in Bhopal to facilitate "vote from home" (Representational)

The vote-from-home facility for those above the age of 80 and people with disabilities has begun in Bhopal to help them exercise their franchise when Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 17.

The process will continue till Thursday for the eligible voters in all the seven assembly seats of the state capital.

"The process of voting from home for elderly persons above 80 years and people with disabilities has started here from Tuesday and it will end on Thursday. There are a total of 2,510 eligible voters of above 80 years and with disabilities who have opted for the option to exercise their franchise from home," district election officer and Bhopal collector Ashish Singh said.

Over 100 teams are working for the same in the state capital. The timing to vote from home is from 9 am to 5 pm, he added.

An elderly voter RK Jain (85 years), a resident of the Shahpura locality successfully cast his vote from his home.

"Earlier we had to stand in long queues to vote and had to wait a lot. Now we won't face such problems when we vote from home," he added.

