After 7-Year Wait, Women Supervisor Recruitment Now Nightmare For Aspirants

What began as a long-awaited opportunity ended in despair for lakhs of aspirants in Madhya Pradesh, as the results of the Women Supervisor Recruitment examination triggered widespread allegations of irregularities, heartbreak, and shattered dreams.

After a gap of seven years, the state government had issued a notification for the recruitment of 660 Women Supervisors. The announcement lit a spark of hope among six lakh candidates, many of whom had spent years preparing for government jobs. But the result, released nearly a year after the exam, has left a trail of questions, controversies, and broken spirits.

Aspirants allege that not only were the number of posts insufficient for the vast number of candidates, but the result declaration process was flawed and opaque. Many claim that those who scored fewer marks were selected, while higher-scoring candidates were left out without any explanation. "I got 181 marks, still not selected. I went into depression after the result. I fractured my hand in frustration," says Nikita Bourasi, a 40-year-old candidate from Ratlam, who has been preparing for government exams for over a decade. "After marriage, it is difficult to manage both household responsibilities and studies. When you give your everything and still face this, it's heartbreaking," she adds.

In Ujjain, Vandana Malviya left behind her child and family to pursue coaching in Indore. With a 99.64 percentile, she was confident of her selection - but her name never appeared on the final list. "I stayed away from my child. Financial conditions were not good. My husband supported me, but after the result, I slipped into depression. Two years of hard work wasted," she says, holding back tears.

Activists and student groups allege a pattern of neglect in the recruitment system. "Every time fewer posts are released, and the rest are either cancelled or indefinitely delayed. The rules keep changing - sometimes it's percentile, sometimes policy. Aspirants are confused and officials remain indifferent," says Radhey Jat, president of National Educated Youth Union (NEYU).

The government has responded by saying that more posts will be released in phases. Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria told NDTV: "We will release the remaining posts gradually. Contract workers have also been considered this time. Let's see how things move forward."

But for many candidates, time is a luxury they no longer have. Age limits for government recruitment loom large, and with no job in hand, years of preparation seem to have gone in vain. As the government promises more vacancies and reviews, the question remains - will the next notification bring genuine opportunities, or just another cycle of hope and heartbreak?

