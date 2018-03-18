Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh's New Bone Of Contention - The Kadaknath Chicken

While Madhya Pradesh had applied for the Geographical Indication or GI tag for this black chicken breed in 2012, Chhattisgarh applied for the same only recently.
"Madhya Pradesh is likely to get the GI nativity tag for the tan-blooded bird. The Gramin Vikas Trust of Jhabua applied for the GI tag in 2012 on behalf of the tribal families involved in breeding it," Madhya Pradesh animal husbandry department's additional deputy director Dr Bhagwan Manghnani said.
Due to its exotic taste, high nutritional value and rising demand, the Kadaknath chicken is sold at a higher price as compared to other breeds of chicken in the market, making it a good source of livelihood for tribals.
A private company called Global Business Incubator Private Limited or GBIPL was recently assigned the task of assisting tribals through livelihood generation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.
"The Dantewada administration, while taking assistance of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FICCI, an industry body, applied last month for the GI tag owing to the uniqueness and high production of Kadaknath in the district," GBIPL chairman Srinivas Gogineni said.
(With PTI inputs)