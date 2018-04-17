This Rare Breed Of Black Chicken Is Making Chhattisgarh Women Rich Rare black chicken breed 'Kadaknath' is known for its high iron content and has just about 1 per cent fat.

Share EMAIL PRINT Women sell over 1.5 quintals of chickens for the price of Rs 750 per kg to a Hyderabad company. Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Tribal women in Chhattisgarh are now earning in lakhs, thanks to a rare breed of black chicken called 'Kadaknath', which is found in Maoist-hit Dantewada region. A women-run co-operative Indravati Society, which cultivates this black chicken, sells it to a Hyderabad-based company. Women sell over 1.5 quintals of chickens for the price of Rs 750 per kg to the company, which packages it and exports it abroad. It's for this reason, India's home-grown black chicken has become a delicacy around the world.



Asmati Arya, a member of the society, said that they formed the co-operative society in May last year.

Within the last eight months, they have managed to sell 300 Kadaknath chicken and earned Rs 3 lakh so far, group member Champa Kumari told ANI.



Champa, who could not continue her education after Class 10 due to financial crunch, said that by selling black chicken, she is now capable of supporting her family and send her younger sister to school.



The poultry farm is being maintained with the financial aid from the state government.

The women said that the poultry farm was provided to them by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, a government-run institution, that is also instrumental in maintaining it.



