This Rare Breed Of Black Chicken Is Making Chhattisgarh Women Rich

Asmati Arya, a member of the society, said that they formed the co-operative society in May last year.
Within the last eight months, they have managed to sell 300 Kadaknath chicken and earned Rs 3 lakh so far, group member Champa Kumari told ANI.
Champa, who could not continue her education after Class 10 due to financial crunch, said that by selling black chicken, she is now capable of supporting her family and send her younger sister to school.
The women said that the poultry farm was provided to them by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, a government-run institution, that is also instrumental in maintaining it.
'Kadaknath' is known for its high iron content and much lower cholesterol than other breeds. It has just about 1 per cent fat, as against 5 to 6 per cent found in other chicken breeds and the meat of this variety is also helpful for people suffering from respiratory problems, say experts.
