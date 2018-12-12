NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: Congress Bags 114 Seats, Seeks Appointment For Government Formation

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: The Congress has opened backchannel talks with the BSP, SP and Gondwana Gantantra Party

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 12, 2018 09:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh result: The Congress has sought an appointment with the governor on government formation.

New Delhi: 

After a marathon 24-hour counting, the Congress has successfully managed to end the BJP's winning streak in Madhya Pradesh as it emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, two short of the majority, the final result released by the Election Commission shows. The BJP, which gave a close fight despite strong anti-incumbency, settled down with 109 seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP has managed to win two seats, the election body said.

The votes between Congress and the BJP started swinging widely within hours after counting of votes for the 230-member assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday. The drama continued till late evening after which the Congress managed to gain a slight lead over the BJP. 

Sensing victory, the Congress opened backchannel talks with the BSP, Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and independents who were leading, the sources said.

Mayawati, who had snubbed the Congress before the polls and refused to tie-up in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is believed to have called her winning party lawmakers for a meeting in Delhi.

The election was held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and 75% of the state's 5.03 crore voters exercised their franchise, with around 1.64 lakh people having voted on an average in each constituency.

In 2013 polls, BJP had won 165 seats while Congress and BSP got 58 and 4. Three independent MLAs also won the polls.

Here are the LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh:


Dec 12, 2018
09:19 (IST)
Congress seeks appointment with governor on government formation

The Congress has requested an appointment with the Governor to form government in the state. On Tuesday, as the party was involved in a neck-to-neck battle with the BJP, its senior leaders opened up backchannel talks with the BSP and other smaller parties to help it form the government.

Dec 12, 2018
09:14 (IST)
The BJP, which gave a close fight despite strong anti-incumbency, settled down with 109 seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP has managed to win two seats, the election body said.
Dec 12, 2018
09:13 (IST)
The 24-hour thriller in Madhya Pradesh finally ended today as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state. The party managed to win 114 seats, two short of majority, the Election Commission said.
