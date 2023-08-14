Madarsa Teacher Arrested For Boy's Murder In Assam, Cops Says Revenge

The student was admitted in the madarsa in Assam's Cachar four months ago.

A day after an 11-year-old student was allegedly murdered inside a madarsa in Assam's Cachar district, the police claimed to have cracked the case and arrested a teacher. Police sources said he confessed to the crime after hours of interrogation.

The motive, according to the initial interrogation, was revenge. A few days ago, the teacher of the Hawaithang Darus Salam Hafizia and Aliya Madarsa had to apologise to the management after the boy complained of extreme corporal punishment and physical and mental harassment, sources said.

A few other students and staff of the madrassa have been detained for further investigation and the madarsa has been sealed, sources added.

"Our investigation in this case has intensified and we are questioning everyone -- the other students, including the elder brother of the minor, the teachers, the authorities," said Numal Mahatta, Superintendent Of Cachar Police.

The student was admitted in the madarsa four months ago. His elder brother also stays there. The boy's father is a farmer and they are residents of French Nagar village near the Assam-Mizoram border.

The boy was killed inside the madrassa, sources said. His throat had been slit. The body has been sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospitals for postmortem.

During the initial interrogation, the students they woke around 3.30 am for prayers and saw blood in the room. Searching further, they found the body in the bed. The teachers were called and the police were informed.

A local, Maulana Fakhrul Islam, had established the madrassa in 2013. At present, it has around 25 students all of whom live there and receive Islamic education.