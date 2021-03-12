Madan Kaushik Appointed Uttarakhand BJP President

Madan Kaushik is an MLA from the Haridwar constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madan Kaushik replaced Banshidhar Bhagat as the BJP president of Uttrakhand on Friday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kaushik said: "I have been appointed as the state BJP President of Uttarakhand by the party. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am committed to forming a BJP led government in Uttarakhand again in 2022."

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in 2022 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will end in March 2022.

Madan Kaushik is an MLA from the Haridwar constituency. Banshidhar Bhagat is a BJP MLA from the Kaladhungi Kaladhungi constituency in the Nainital district.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat following discontent in the state unit of the party, as per sources.

