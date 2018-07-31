"Lynching Not Reality Of Rajasthan, But Of The World": Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Police had suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh for the undue delay in taking the victim to a hospital.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 02:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Lynching Not Reality Of Rajasthan, But Of The World': Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje spoke about Rajasthan lynching in an interview to a television channel. (File)

New Delhi: 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said lynching is not something "happening in Rajasthan alone."

"It's not the reality of Rajasthan, it's the reality of the world. It happens to the world, that's not something happening in Rajasthan alone," she told in an interview to a television channel.

Rakbar alias Akbar was lynched on July 20 in Rajasthan's Alwar by cow vigilantes.

Rajasthan Police had suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh for the undue delay in taking the victim to a hospital.

"At 12'o clock in the night in some remote part of Rajasthan something like this happens, I would have to be much more than god to know exactly what is really happening," she said.

The issue, she said, is how the government reacts and what the government does.

"If we react fast and if we take necessary action, it should serve as a warning," she added.

"If you are suspending people (for negligence), if you are opening them for inquiries, these things will make a difference in people's lives," she said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RajasthanMob Lynching

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................