Lunar Eclipse 2022: Where And How To Watch The 'Blood Moon' In India

As we enter the new week, the world will experience a celestial phenomenon that is bound to excite all those interested in astronomy. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, there will be a total lunar eclipse, which is the first of the two expected in 2022.

A lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. This blocks the Moon from receiving sunlight, causing it to plunge into darkness. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the umbra, which is the darkest part of Earth's shadow.

A total lunar eclipse is also referred to as a “Blood Moon” or “red Moon”. This is because at the peak of the lunar eclipse the colour of the Moon can range from bright saffron to a deep, brick red.

As per NASA, this time the total lunar eclipse will begin at 07.02 am (IST) and will continue till 12:20 pm (IST) on May 16. It also said that “red Moon” will begin to show at 8.59 am.

This weekend's total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, it will be visible in various parts of the world including South and North America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific. “The eastern half of the United States and all of South America” will be able to witness every stage of the lunar eclipse, NASA stated.

But you can still watch the phenomenon online as NASA will be live streaming it on its official YouTube channel. The live video will also have experts commenting on the celestial event as it unfolds and reacting to audience questions.

Watch the livestream of the lunar eclipse by NASA here:

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on November 8, 2022. The first eclipse of the year was a partial solar eclipse with occurred on April 30, 2022.