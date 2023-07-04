Ludhiana Man Posts Video Of Dead Rat In Restaurant Food, Internet Shocked

The video of the same has left many people shocked.

In a bizarre incident, a Twitter user claimed that a dead rat was found inside a dish served at a famous restaurant in Punjab's Ludhiana. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and shows a rat covered in gravy in a non-vegetarian dish served to a family at Prakash Dhabha. However, the restaurant has denied all claims and said the customers are trying to defame the establishment.

The video was posted by a user NC on Twitter. In the short clip, a person is seen showing various food items kept on the table. Later, he focuses the camera on the dish and uses a spoon to pick up the dead rat. One can even see a tail in the short 31-second video.

"Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware," reads the caption of the post.

Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware . pic.twitter.com/chIV59tbq5 — NC (@NrIndiapolo) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, another video on Facebook shows a heated discussion between the customer and restaurant management where the former is accusing them of feeding the dead animal to him.

The video has left many on the internet aghast and they have bashed the restaurant for their carelessness.

"Matter should be dealt sternously by the health authorities," said a user.

"Pity all those who ate the gravy. Customer court case straightaway . Can expect heavy penalty few years down the lane," said a second person.

Another person remarked, "Pathetic."

"License should be cancelled for this restaurant," said a person.

"Restaurant name should be LFC Ludhiana Fried Chuha," commented another Twitter user.

A user added, "This is not a new episode in ludhiana. Here Owner is completely lying. The eatery joint has an unhygienic kitchen which is kept open and large number of rats can be seen visible. These r several other famous restaurants in ludhiana where rats are visible."