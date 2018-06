The fire which broke out at SSJ International hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh and soon spread to Viraat Hotel

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized Megha Hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh area for not having necessary fire safety equipment.The police were reviewing the area after the recent incident of fire that took place at two hotels in Charbagh.Six people were killed and five injured after a major fire broke out at SSJ International and Virat Hotels in Charbagh on June 19.Earlier today, the police filed an FIR against the owners and workers of the two hotels case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.