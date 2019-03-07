Lucknow Has Become 'Luck-Now' For Entire Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said he has spent his MPLAD fund of Rs 25 crore for development of his constituency.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 80 road projects worth over Rs 1,10,154 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Singh, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, said, "On this historic day, Lucknow has become 'Luck-Now' for the entire Uttar Pradesh. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had wanted Lucknow to become a world-class city and whatever is being done today is an effort to fulfil the dreams of Atalji."

Showering praises on Mr Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Mr Singh said, "Nitin Gadkari is a person who can extract oil from water and get work done without funds."

Mr Singh's statement drew loud applause from the audience.

"Atalji had once said that he does not want to compare Lucknow with any city in the world. He wanted that Lucknow should become an atulya (incredible) city, a khushaal (prosperous) city and a bemisaal (unparallel) city. Today, Atalji is not among us, but I want to make his soul believe that the people of Lucknow will fulfil your dreams, Atalji. This will be appropriate tributes to you from our side," Mr Singh said.

The Lucknow MP also said that he had spent his MPLAD fund (Rs 25 crore) for development of the constituency.

On this occasion, Mr Singh urged Mr Gadkari to introduce seaplane in Lucknow's Gomtinagar and a flying bus as well, to which Mr Gadkari gave his approval.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Gadkari took a jibe at the previous government, and said, "There were problems in land acquisition during the previous regime. It was unclear whether potholes existed on the roads or vice-versa."

He also congratulated the UP government for the successful Kumbh Mela, which recently concluded in Prayagraj.

Mr Gadkari said that 30 per cent work on cleaning Ganga has been done.