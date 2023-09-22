Lt Governor 'Illegally' Expelled Delhi Assembly Research Fellows: AAP

"Delhi will not be run by those who coerce and misuse their powers," AAP said. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused Lt Governor V K Saxena of "illegally" expelling fellows of the Delhi Assembly to stop the work being done in people's interest.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that the services of professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre, whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat, shall continue in their positions till December 6 and stipends paid to them.

Welcoming the High Court's decision, the AAP said Mr Saxena was "arbitrarily misusing" his powers.

"Delhi will not be run by those who coerce and misuse their powers. And the fact that LG had expelled the fellows by going against the laws. All of this was a part of his ongoing campaign to stop all the work being done in the interest of Delhi's citizens," the party said in a statement.

The contracts of the Delhi Assembly Research Fellows were terminated on July 5, as per the orders of the Lt Governor. Subsequently, 17 fellows filed a petition in the Delhi High Court.

