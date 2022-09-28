New Chief Of Defence Staff Lt General Anil Chauhan Retired In 2021: 5 Facts

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retired) has held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and has extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Born on May 18, 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

In the rank of Maj General, the officer commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019.

He retired from the Indian Army in May 2021.