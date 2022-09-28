New Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Is Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)

Lt General Chauhan had retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021.

Nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, the government on Wednesday named Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) the new Chief of Defence Staff, the country's top military officer.

Lt General Chauhan had retired as Eastern Command Chief in May 2021. He has held several appointments and has extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East.

General Rawat, who had been India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and his wife were killed in December after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 on board. The only survivor, an Air Force Group Captain, died of severe burns later.

General Rawat, 63, took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2020. The position was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.