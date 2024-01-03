'Not In 23 Years...': Chief Justice After Heated Exchange With Lawyer

The Chief Justice emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in the courtroom.

In a rare display of frustration, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud cautioned a lawyer today during a heated exchange over the listing of a petition. Justice Chandrachud reprimanded the advocate for his tone and warned against attempts to browbeat the court.

During the exchange, Justice Chandrachud, visibly upset, interrupted the lawyer, insisting on a more respectful and measured approach. "One second, lower your voice. You're arguing before the first court of the Supreme Court of India; lower your pitch, otherwise, I will have you removed from the Court," the CJI declared.

He went on to question the advocate's usual practices, asking, "Where do you normally appear? Is this the way you shout at judges every time?"

The Chief Justice emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in the courtroom, stating, "Please lower your pitch first. If you think you can browbeat us by raising your voice, you're mistaken. It has not happened in 23 years; it will not happen in the last year of my career."

The advocate, taken aback by the Chief Justice's stern warning, promptly apologised and proceeded with his submissions in a more courteous manner.

Today's incident is not the first time Justice Chandrachud asked to maintain the decorum of the courtroom.

On another occasion, the Chief Justice took strong exception to a lawyer talking on the mobile phone inside his courtroom. "Is this a market that you are talking on the phone. Confiscate his mobile phone," Justice Chandrachud said.

In March last year, Justice Chandrachud reportedly "shouted at the top of his voice" at a senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was urging the Supreme Court to push up a case related to land for Supreme Court lawyers.

The Chief Justice, furious, snapped: "Keep quiet. Leave this court right now. You cannot cower us down!"