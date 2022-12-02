'Love Is Love': Dutee Chand's Instagram Post With Partner

Dutee Chand, 24, and Monalisa took the photo at the wedding of the star athlete's sister

Star athlete Dutee Chand has posted a photo on Instagram with her partner, Monalisa, both wearing celebratory attire.

The Olympian, Arjuna awardee and world gold medallist in the photo caption wrote, "Love is love."

Monalisa is in a dark blue embroidered traditional dress, while Dutee Chand is in a crisp blue jacket and trousers.

The sprinter holds the national record for completing a 100-metre race in 11.17 seconds.

She is also the first Indian athlete to announce being in a same-sex relationship. Dutee Chand made headlines in May 2019 when she made public her relationship with Monalisa, a resident of her village in Odisha, for the first time.

Her family had objected to the relationship at that time after Dutee Chand said she wanted to settle down with Monalisa.

Dutee Chand has said being in a same-sex relationship has led to people looking at her "differently", but insisted it doesn't bother her one bit.

"One may fall in love anytime and with anyone. One does not decide that based on caste, religion, or gender," Dutee Chand said in July 2020.