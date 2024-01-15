'Ram Came In My Dream. He Said...': Tej Pratap Yadav On Big Ayodhya Event

Ram is forgotten once elections are over, said Tej Pratap Yadav. (File)

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed Lord Ram told him in his dreams that he won't attend the grand consecration event of the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22.

Ram ji has come in my and 4 Shankracharyas dream that he will not come on 22nd January- Tejpratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/N36HRqaAB3 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 14, 2024

"Ram is forgotten once elections are over...is it mandatory that he will come on January 22? Ram came in dreams of the four Shankaracharyas. Ram ji came in my dreams too and said he won't come as there is hypocrisy," he was purportedly heard saying at an event.

Tej Pratap was referring to the four Shankaracharyas, pontiffs of the four mutts believed to be founded by the Adi Shankaracharya, not attending the event.

NDTV could not independently verified the video.

His brother, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav who now leads the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal, is yet to comment on this. The opposition BJP too haven't said anything on this remark.

Tej Pratap had earlier appeared to school a cabinet colleague over controversial remarks on the January 22 event, urging people to exercise caution while making statements on religion.

Humanity should be regarded as the foremost religion, he had advised after Bihar minister Chandra Shekhar said people will "seek medical attention rather than visiting a temple if they fall sick."