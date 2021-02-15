'Looting From Public': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over LPG Price Hike

Rahul Gandhi has earlier called the contentious farm laws "Ambani-Adani laws" (File photo)

The government is "looting from the public" and is helping in the development of only "two", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today in a fresh attack on the centre as the price of each domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi.

With a clipping of a news report, the Wayanad MP tweeted a brief taunt in Hindi: "Janta se loot, sirf 'do' ka vikaas" and tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' - his mantra for inclusive development.

Mr Gandhi, in his tweet, also takes veiled dig at the unnamed "two" - who are apparently the only ones seeing development - possibly industrialists Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani, who the 50-year-old leader has referred to repeatedly in the past while attacking the centre.

Mr Gandhi has earlier pinned the "Ambani-Adani" tag on the contentious farm laws and has also claimed many a times in the past that the government works for only the two richest businessmen in the country and not the common people.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinders in Delhi was increased by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday drawing criticism from the opposition parties. The new price of Rs 769 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from today.

This is the second price hike of LPG cylinders in February. Non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25 on February 4 across the four metro cities.

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. Cooking gas is manufactured from crude oil and natural gas.