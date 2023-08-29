Longest-Ever Amarnath Yatra Draws To A Close, No Terror-Incident Reported

The longest-ever Amarnath yatra, lasting 62 days, is nearing its completion and has been incident free this year as more than four lakh seventy thousand pilgrims did darshan.

"Resolve of the government supported by locals of Kashmir ensured that the Yatra not only remained terror-incident free but also no law and order issue was also reported during the days yatra was on," a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 1 and is set to end on August 31. Till August 21 more than 4.70 lakh people paid obeisance at the holy cave. Last year total of 3,04,493 pilgrims performed darshan.

The Yatra, however, has been suspended since last nine days due to weather conditions.

"Amidst elaborate security arrangements by J&K Police, CAPFs and UT administration, the yatra has been incident free with excellent arrangements for langar, health-care, sanitation and transportation," a senior official in charge of operation said.

According to him security apparatus in the valley was at an all-time high during the yatra period.

"Hi-tech equipment including drones, advanced technical instruments etc were deployed while quick response teams, avalanche rescue teams, medical teams and NDRF teams have ensured safe passage of devotees in the difficult mountainous terrain," he explained.

The Yatra this year also witnessed foreign pilgrims from the USA, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and South-Korea.

Several distinguished personalities from various walks of life including badminton player Saina Nehwal, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, spiritual guru Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami also visited the holy cave.

Commemoration of Kargil Diwas was also honoured at all yatra base camps.

"Kashmir is on path of peace and recovery from old days of strikes. Security forces managed to provide full security cover to G20 summit first and then Yatra," a senior functionary of JK administration said.

The weather favoured the yatra. However, 46 yatris lost their lives due to different health reasons. Last year, 71 deaths were reported.

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as 'Chhari Mubarak', Tuesday reached Sheshnag where it will halt for the night before heading for the Amarnath holy cave shrine, officials said.

Amidst religious chants, the Chhari was taken from Chandanwari to Sheshnag by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.