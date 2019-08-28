'Longer They Stay Inside, More Votes They'll Win': J&K Governor On Arrested Leaders

Satya Pal Malik dismissed allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that the centre's decision to revoke its special status and bifurcate it into two distinct union territories was taken for the betterment of the people, and every effort was made to ensure that there was no "loss of life" in the weeks that followed.

"With this move, the people of Jammu and Kashmir can finally look forward to brighter days. Before this, there was widespread unemployment and no investments were coming in, but all that will change now. As we want to do so much work here, it is essential that the people know that we did this for their own good," Mr Malik told reporters at a press meet held in Srinagar today.

Although many parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been under clampdown ever since the centre scrapped its special status on August 5, authorities claim that restrictions are gradually being eased now. But prominent mainstream politicians such as National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who were placed under arrest as a "precautionary measure" ahead of the move, are yet to be released.

The Governor laughed away questions on the arrested politicians. "As I have gone to jail 30 times, I know this much: The longer they stay in there, the more votes they will win once they finally come out. I hope they have the good sense to take advantage of this," he remarked.

Mr Malik said that the clampdown on Kashmir was aimed at preventing "loss of life" in the days following the centre's decision. "We didn't want a single death because every Kashmiri brother's life is important to us. Over 50 Kashmiris died in 2008, 100 were killed in 2010, and the death count stood at 80 in 2012. We have had no civilian casualty so far, and we consider that a big improvement," he added.

Allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir were roundly dismissed. "Reports suggesting that the Jammu and Kashmir police have been disarmed, or that there are no medicines in hospitals, are all false. Medical facilities were always available to the people. There were restrictions on phone and Internet usage, but that was only to prevent Pakistan from taking advantage of the situation," Mr Malik said, citing the reopening of schools and restoration of certain phone lines as definite signs that Kashmir was well on the road to normalcy.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who came under fire from the ruling BJP after Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari allegedly quoted him on Kashmir, also came up for discussion at the press conference. "I don't want to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he comes from a big political family, but he shouldn't have said things like these. The Congress is yet to make its position on Kashmir clear," said Mr Malik.

Shireen Mazari had allegedly referred to certain comments made by Rahul Gandhi in a letter to the United Nations. In the face of mounting criticism, the Congress leader clarified his stand that Kashmir was India's "internal issue" and Pakistan was only instigating violence in the region by supporting terrorists.

Mr Malik claimed that the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status would only serve to help its people. "There are 50,000 government jobs available here, and we will fill them with Kashmiri youth within two to three months. There are seven lakh farmers growing apples in the region, and whatever is their minimum selling price, we will raise it by ten rupees. We will upgrade colleges as well," he said.

