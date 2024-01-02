Long Weekends In 2024: List Of Holidays To Plan Your Trips In January

Long weekends in 2024: The list will help you with your holiday planning.

The festival season brought joy and celebration, marking a wonderful end to the year. Now, as the world steps into the new year, there's a vibrant and positive atmosphere filled with excitement and energy. People around the globe are embracing the beauty of this fresh start with great enthusiasm. And as we enter the new year, we're filled with hope for more long weekends and exciting chances to go on trips. If you want to explore new places, 2024 is the year for you in India.

There are more than 10 long weekends with holidays like New Year's Day, Lohri, Republic Day, and Good Friday, giving you lots of opportunities for adventures.

No need to worry if you haven't planned anything yet; just in January, there are three short breaks to start your travel dreams. Whether you prefer a quiet getaway or a lively festival experience, the long weekends in January 2024 are perfect.

Use this list to plan your holidays and festivals, creating time to relax and enjoy with family and friends. Get excited about exploring new places and making the most of the chances that the new year brings.

Full List of Long Weekends in January 2024

Saturday, December 30 (weekend)

Sunday, December 31 (weekend)

Monday, January 1: New Year's Day

Saturday, January 13: Lohri (weekend)

Sunday, January 14 (weekend)

Monday, January 15: Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Friday, 26 January: Republic Day

Saturday, 27 January (weekend)

Sunday, 28 January (weekend)

Friday, January 12th, presents a unique opportunity for a 3-day break in West Bengal by combining Swami Vivekananda Jayanti with the upcoming weekend. This strategic planning allows for an extended getaway. Moreover, banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of the month, which falls on January 27th, adding to the convenience of the break.