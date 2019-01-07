AIADMK, TDP Members Suspended From Lok Sabha For Disrupting Proceedings

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on January 8.

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2019 14:08 IST
New Delhi: 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended three AIADMK MPs and one TDP lawmaker for disrupting proceedings.

As the House reconvened at noon, the members continued their protest in the Well despite warning from the Speaker.

Ms Mahajan ordered suspension of the members for "abusing the law of the House".

She had suspended 45 members last week for unruly behaviour. As many as 24 AIADMK members were suspended on Wednesday. On Thursday, she suspended 21 members of AIADMK,TDP and an 'unattached' YSR Congress member.

