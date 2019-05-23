'Time For Congress To Get An Amit Shah': Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti's rival Omar Abdullah also praised the leadership of BJP leaders (File)

In one of the biggest compliments for BJP chief Amit Shah's organizational prowess, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday suggested that the principal opposition Congress needs an election planner that matches Mr Shah's electoral skills. She was referring to the Congress's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it's allies. Time for Congress to get an Amit Shah," she tweeted.

Her rival Omar Abdullah also praised the leadership of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Mr Shah and PM Modi put together a winning alliance and a professional campaign.

"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

The BJP is set to win the Lok Sabha elections with a massive margin as the leads suggest the party will easily achieve the halfway mark and even cross the 300 mark.

The Congress, which had won only 44 seats in the 2014 polls, is set for yet another debacle as the party is leading in 56 seats. The party's performance in the states that it had won in last year's assembly polls is also dismal. The Congress is leading in only one out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. It is set to lose all seats in Rajasthan and is leading in only 3 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP will manage to keep its core states - the Hindi heartland, Gujarat and Maharashtra - while posting fresh victories in Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. It has also scored a huge win in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has dedicated the BJP's win to the country.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted.

