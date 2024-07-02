After Rahul Gandhi's Speech, PM Modi To Address Parliament Today

Mr Gandhi's fierce criticism in the House drew reactions from the treasury benches, including multiple interjections by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The heated debate took place during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint session of Parliament. Mr Gandhi's speech was not devoid of controversy, leading to portions being expunged from the official records.

The BJP accused Mr Gandhi of labelling the entire Hindu community as violent, prompting calls for an apology from both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah. "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue," PM Modi said.

Home Minister Shah demanded an apology from Mr Gandhi, accusing him of offending millions of Hindus and dismissing his right to speak on non-violence given the Congress's historical actions during the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of attacking the Constitution and misusing central agencies against him.

Mr Gandhi's speech also targeted several government policies, including the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which he claimed disproportionately benefits wealthy students over meritorious ones. He criticised the Agniveer scheme, calling for greater respect and benefits for military personnel.

Despite his sharp criticisms, Mr Gandhi concluded his speech with a call for unity and constructive dialogue. He urged the BJP to view the opposition not as adversaries but as partners in the nation-building process.

The day's debates extended into the Rajya Sabha, where Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments about PM Modi's "divisive" campaign speeches also faced repeated objections from BJP members.

Both parties conducted press conferences to present their narratives. BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju along with BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, denounced Mr Gandhi's remarks. Congress leaders held their own conference to criticise the ruling party further and defend Mr Gandhi's statements.