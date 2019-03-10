Political Leaders Welcome Poll Date Announcement: Who Said What

Lok Sabha Polls: The votes will be counted on May 23. (Representational)

Political leaders across the country today welcomed the Election Commission announcement after the poll body said the seven-phased national elections will begin on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

PM Narendra Modi in a series of tweets said "Festival of democracy is here" and urged the first time voters to "vote in record numbers".

"Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', NDA seeks your blessings again," he said. Congress-led UPA was rejected comprehensively by people in 2014, he said and added, "There was unprecedented anger over the UPA's corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis."

"Mahakumbh of democracy," read the tweet by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who further said, "Uttar Pradesh and India will vote for a stable and strong government by actively participating in the greatest festival of democracy."

Taking a sharp dig at the Modi government, BSP Chief Mayawati said: "Anti-poor & pro-capitalist Modi govt functioning disturbed peace & tranquility, causing unrest & anger among masses. India's 130 crore peace loving people certainly deserve a better govt. Hence new govt must honour constitution, respect democratic values & care sarvasamaj."

Stressing on the importance of free and fair polls, in another tweet, she said: "Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the ruling government at the centre over the moves such as demonetisaiton.

"Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities," his tweet read.