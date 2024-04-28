As Delhi Congress Chief Quits, BJP Mentions AAP's Sonia Gandhi Arrest Promise

"We have seen how this confusion and contradiction is constantly playing out."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the Congress party following the resignation of the Delhi Congress Committee President Arvinder Singh Lovely who has accused the Congress party of lacking mission and vision and "steeped in confusion, division, and contradictions."

"On the one hand, there is an alliance of mission and vision under the leadership of PM Modi that is constantly working for the country and on the other hand the alliance of INDI and Congress party especially has no mission vision, it is only steeped in confusion division and contradictions," said Poonawalla.

Earlier in the day, Lovely resigned from his post and said that the Congress made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi despite the latter levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress.

Poonawalla highlighted that the chaos within the Congress party is evident in Delhi, where party workers have been protesting against ticket distribution to individuals with no connection to the city. He cited the example of Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been controversial for his statements about the armed forces and alleged support for Naxalites.

"We have seen how this confusion and contradiction is constantly playing out, especially in Delhi. When workers of the Congress party were on the streets there is to why tickets are given to people that have nothing to do with Delhi. For example, Kanhaiya Kumar who has abused the armed forces has said that Naxalites are martyrs who have hailed terrorists. Such kind of people were given the tickets so Congress workers were on the streets...," said Poonawalla.

Moreover, Poonawalla said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has significantly weakened the Congress party's presence in Delhi.

"The other point is also that the AAP had completely obliterated the existence of the Congress party in Delhi. They had said they would put Sonia Gandhi and Shilla Dixit in jail. The Congress party had complained about how the AAP is involved in the liquor scam but merely for political convenience they have come together but that doesn't mean the workers will come together or the voters will come together," said Poonawalla.

In Punjab, Poonawalla pointed out, that the Congress party and AAP are engaged in open conflict, with each party attacking the other as anti-national and corrupt. He said that this kind of public discord underscores the Congress party's lack of clear direction.

"In Punjab, the AAP and Congress party are at each other's throats. One says 'ek thi Congress' the other says the AAP is an anti-national and corrupt party. So this kind of confusion and contradiction is now obviously playing out although it's an internal matter of Congress it's now out in the public domain that they have no mission vision it's only about confusion. And this confusion pervades throughout the alliance," said Poonawalla.

Poonawalla said Lovely's resignation further exposed the Congress party's internal turmoil and inability to retain its leaders. He believes that Congress leaders themselves are revealing the party's hypocrisy, emphasizing the need for a coherent strategy and leadership.

"Today the Congress party is unable to retain or keep its leaders because its own leaders are showing the true mirror to the Congress party hypocrisy," said Poonawalla.

Lovely who was appointed to the post in August 2023 in his resignation letter said, "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...."

In his letter to Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

