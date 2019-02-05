Kamal Hassan Holds Meeting With Party Functionaries On Lok Sabha Polls

The two-day meeting, which began on Tuesday at the party office in nearby Pollachi, is being attended by district, assembly constituency and Area in-charges of the party to get feedback and inputs, party sources said.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 20:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kamal Hassan Holds Meeting With Party Functionaries On Lok Sabha Polls

Kamal Haasan has recently announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls.


Coimbatore: 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday held discussions with office-bearers of his Makkal Needhi Maiam on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day meeting, which began on Tuesday at the party office in nearby Pollachi, is being attended by district, assembly constituency and Area in-charges of the party to get feedback and inputs, party sources said.

In-charges from 11 districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, are participating in the meeting.

Mr Haasan has recently announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kamal HaasanMakkal Needhi MaiamLok Sabha Polls 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaMughal GardenYogi AdityanathPriyanka GandhiArun JaitleyVijay MallyaLive TVBinny BansalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPV SindhuGalaxy M20Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................