Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Former BJP Lawmaker Suresh Chandel Joins Congress

Before switching to the Congress party, Suresh Chandel was the national vice-president of BJP's Kisan Morcha, a farmer's wing of the party

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2019 18:49 IST
New Delhi: 

Former three-time BJP lawmaker from Hamirpur constituency Suresh Chandel joined the Congress party today.

He was inducted into the party fold in the presence of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil.

Before switching his loyalty to the Congress party, Mr Chandel was the national vice-president of BJP's Kisan Morcha, a farmer's wing of the party.

He represented the Hamirpur constituency in Parliament since 1998 in three subsequent terms.



