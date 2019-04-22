Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Former BJP Lawmaker Suresh Chandel Joins Congress

Suresh Chandel represented the Hamirpur constituency in Parliament since 1998

Former three-time BJP lawmaker from Hamirpur constituency Suresh Chandel joined the Congress party today.

He was inducted into the party fold in the presence of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil.

Before switching his loyalty to the Congress party, Mr Chandel was the national vice-president of BJP's Kisan Morcha, a farmer's wing of the party.

