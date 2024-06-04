Lok Sabha Poll Result 2024: Supriya Sule Leads Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar In Baramati

Supriya Sule is contesting the Baramati seat for the third time, while Sunetra Pawar is making her political debut in this election.

Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is leading against Sunetra Pawar, wife of cousin Ajit Pawar, in Baramati Lok Sabha seat in what is billed as a Pawar vs Pawar contest. 

Playing down the contest betweenthe two, Ms Sule had said Sunetra Pawar is the wife of her "elder brother and the elder sister-in-law is considered a mother."

Ms Sule is contesting this seat for the third time, while Sunetra Pawar is making her political debut in this election.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of Sharad Pawar since the 1960s, Ajit Pawar has been a successful MLA from Baramati since 1991.

