Akhilesh Yadav's 'Be Alert' Message To Cadre As Vote Count Underway

Be cautious, be alert was the message from Akhilesh Yadav as vote counting began for Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party chief said he hoped that the Election Commission will carry forward its "tradition of impartiality".

Exit polls have shown Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, is on track for victory after a six-week-long election that saw 642 million people vote in seven stages.

"Be alert, vigilant and cautious and keep a close eye while monitoring the vote count. The public has as much right to protect their vote as they have to cast their vote," Mr Yadav posted in Hindi on X early this morning.

हमको मिलकर लानी है सच की

एक आज़ादी हम सबके हक़ की



सजग, सतर्क, सचेत, सावधान रहते हुए मतगणना पर निगरानी रखें और पूरी तरह चौकन्ने रहें। जनता को जितना वोट देने का अधिकार है, उतना ही अपने वोट की रक्षा का भी।



आशा है चुनाव आयोग निष्पक्षता की अपनी गौरवशाली परंपरा को आगे बढ़ायेगा और… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 4, 2024

Samajwadi Party, which was in alliance with Mayawati's BSP in 2019, is partnering with Congress in Uttar Pradesh. While Akhilesh Yadav's Party is contesting on 62 seats, the Congress is fighting on 17, which includes the family stronghold of Raebareli and Amethi.

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the family stonghold of Kannauj, while Rahul Gandhi, who is calso contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, is a candidate from Raebareli - a constituency represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi five times.

"It is hoped that the Election Commission will carry forward its glorious tradition of impartiality and will continue to maintain its respect in the minds of the people by eliminating any suspicion of rigging. He is the 'Panch Parmeshwar' of today," read me Mr Yadav's post.