Lok Sabha Passes Bill For Stringent Punishment In Rape Cases

Gang-rape of a girl under 12 will lead to punishment of jail term for the rest of life or death

A bill that provides for stringent punishment, including death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below 12 years, was passed by the Lok Sabha today.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was passed after a reply by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju. It will replace an ordinance brought by the government in April.

The bill seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 to provide that the minimum punishment for rape of a woman under 16 years will be rigorous imprisonment for at least 20 years which can extend to life.

The punishment for gang-rape of a girl below 16 years will be imprisonment for the rest of life of the convict.

The punishment for rape of a woman aged under 12 years will be rigorous imprisonment of at least 20 years but may extend to imprisonment for life or death. Gang-rape of a girl under 12 years of age will lead to punishment of jail term for the rest of life or death.

The minimum punishment in case of rape of woman has been increased from seven years to 10 years, extendable to imprisonment for life.

Under the new legislation, there will a two-month time limit for completion of investigation of rape cases.