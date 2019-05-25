23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Bengal In Clash Allegedly Linked To Poll Results

BJP supporters blocked train tracks following the death in West Bengal's Chakdah.

A 23-year-old goldsmith was shot dead at Chakdah, 70 km north of Kolkata, last night in what is suspected to be a clash following the Lok Sabha election results.

The BJP claimed he was their party worker and blocked trains and traffic in the area for several hours this morning demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible, blaming the Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool, in turn, claimed the victim was their party worker and was killed by the BJP.

Sontu Ghosh voted for the first time ever in this election. His family claimed he was not involved in any kind of politics.

The young man left his home in the evening soon after he got a phone call. He was shot in an open field not far from his home.

His body was found around 9 pm.

While Sontu was possibly the first fatality after election results were declared, clashes between have been reported across the state.

In Cooch Behar district, a Trinamool party office was pulled down brick-by-brick yesterday. Attacks on Trinamool Congress offices were also reported this morning from Tarakeswar in Hooghly.

West Bengal saw several incidents of violence amid the shrill election campaign and the 39-day polling process that ended on May 18. When results were declared two days ago, the BJP defied all expectations, winning 18 of 42 seats - a stunning jump from just two in the last Lok Sabha polls - and delivering a body blow to the Trinamool in the state.

With the Trinamool Congress's tally brought down from 34 to 22, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet party leaders and all candidates who fought the polls at her home at 3:30 pm today.

Ms Banerjee has not spoken a word after the results, barring a tweet and two poems she put into circulation on social media. At today's meeting, the Trinamool Congress is likely to begin a review of its dismal performance and the challenge ahead for the assembly elections 2021.