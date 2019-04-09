Day Before Deadline, Mumbai Leaders Across Parties File Nomination

As Priya Dutt filed her nomination, her brother Sanjay Dutt accompanied her.

It was a day of filing nominations in Mumbai on Monday with the deadline for filling the poll papers for the fourth phase ending on Tuesday.

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora filed his nomination for the South Mumbai constituency. Among other Congress candidates who filed nomination were actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and Priya Dutt.

Mr Deora's opponent, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, took out a rally in the morning and then filed poll papers at collector's office at Old Customs House.

BJP's Manoj Kotak, who replaced sitting member of parliament Kirit Somaiya from the Mumbai Northeast seat, Congress's Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North Central and NCP's Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai South Central also filed poll papers.

In Mumbai, six parliamentary constituencies vote on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The seven-phased national elections begin April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23.

In the last elections in 2014, the Shiv Sena-BJP combine won all six seats in Mumbai but this time, the Congress-NCP combine is hopeful of regaining some of those seats.

