Don't Serve Dinner If Husband Chants Modi: Arvind Kejriwal To Women Voters

Arvind Kejriwal told the women to ask their husbands to swear upon them (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday urged women voters in the national capital to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said it was their "responsibility" to encourage the men in their families to support AAP, and not the BJP.

"Many men are chanting PM Modi's name, only you can set it right. If your husband says he'll vote for PM Modi, tell him you won't serve him dinner," Mr Kejriwal said.

He told the women to ask their husbands to swear upon them that they would support AAP. "Every husband has to listen to his wife. Isn't it? And if a wife makes him swear on her, he is bound to follow her," he said.

"Tell them, Kejriwal has made your electricity free, bus tickets free and now he is giving Rs 1,000 to women. What has BJP done for them? Then why vote for BJP?" he said.

The Delhi government in its budget announced that it will provide Rs 1,000 to all women above 18 years of age under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

"They (BJP) say Kejriwal is wasting the money by giving Rs 1,000 to every women in the city. I ask them when you waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren't they spoilt?" the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said till now, a "fraud" was being committed by the BJP in the name of empowering women.

"Till now, fraud has been going on in the name of empowerment. Till now, they used to praise a woman from the party and say that women were being empowered. Now I will put a thousand rupees in every woman's purse every month. An empty purse does not do empowerment," he said yesterday.