Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Triumphs And Transitions - The Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Saga

Ajay Bhatt's win in 2019 signalled a continued dominance of the BJP in the region

In the picturesque Kumaon Himalaya hills of Uttarakhand, the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency holds a significant place in the state's political arena. Comprising two distinct districts, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, this constituency has seen intriguing electoral battles and noteworthy political transitions.

Electorate Dynamics

With a diverse demographic profile, the electorate of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar reflects the blend of rural and urban population along with varying religious affiliations. The rural-urban divide stands at 62.8 per cent and 37.2 per cent, respectively, shaping the political discourse. Furthermore, the constituency comprises significant Scheduled Castes (16.1 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (5.1 per cent) population, alongside a predominant Hindu (80 per cent) demographic, followed by Muslim (15 per cent) and Sikh (5 per cent) communities.

Election History

Since its inception in 2009, the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency has been a battleground for high-profile candidates from big political parties. In its debut election, Congress stalwart Karan Chand Singh Baba, popularly known as Rajadhiraj Karan Chand Singh Baba, won. His impressive track record, coupled with a background in sports, earned him accolades and a formidable political standing.

However, the political landscape shifted dramatically in 2014 with the advent of the Modi wave, propelling the BJP to power in the constituency. Bhagat Singh Koshyari's landslide victory marked a significant departure from the Congress stronghold. Mr Koshyari's extensive political experience, including a stint as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, added weight to his triumph.

Current Scenario

The baton then passed to Ajay Bhatt in 2019, signalling a continued dominance of the BJP in the region. Mr Bhatt's elevation from former BJP Uttarakhand president to MP underscored the party's strategic positioning. His victory over Harish Rawat, a seasoned Congress leader and former Chief Minister, reaffirmed the BJP's stronghold.

Upcoming Elections

With Ajay Bhatt once again leading the BJP's charge, the political landscape awaits further evolution in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar.