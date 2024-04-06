'Democracy Allows...': Ex Envoy, Now BJP Candidate, Faces Protest In Punjab

Taranjit Singh Sandhu's convoy was met with protests by farmers.

Former India Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu is set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Amritsar. However, when he visited two villages in the Amritsar district for the election campaign, his convoy was met with protests by farmers. The farmers lined both sides of the streets, showed black flags and raised slogans against Mr Sandhu as his convoy passed through.

"Democracy allows everyone the freedom of expression. The same democracy which allows them to protest, also allows me to carry out my campaign. We have plans to increase the farmers' income," said Mr Sandhu on the protests.

The protests against his roadshow happened in the Gangomahal and Kallomahal villages in the Ajnala tehsil.

As part of a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the farmers' stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, the farmers have decided to protest against BJP leaders in Punjab villages.

"The BJP wants to come back to power and is now out for campaigning. We will not allow them to campaign in our villages and will oppose them tooth and nail," said one of the farmers.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu retired as the Indian envoy to the US on February 1. He joined the BJP on March 20, ten days later he made it to the party's candidates' list for the Lok Sabha polls.

North West Delhi MP and popular singer Hans Raj Hans, who has been fielded from Faridkot by the BJP for the polls, also faced protests by farmers recently.

The decision to oppose the BJP was taken during the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Thousands of farmers took part in the mahapanchayat on March 14 during which a resolution was passed to intensify the protest against the Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

Among their many demands, the farmers are seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price on all crops, according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and a farm loan waiver.

The "Delhi Chalo" march - spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - began on February 13 but was blocked from entering the national capital by security forces that led to several instances of clashes at the Haryana border points.