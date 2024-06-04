The Return Of Chandrababu Naidu In Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, is set to return to power.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with Chandrababu Naidu, the veteran leader and former Chief Minister, and his party leading in 16 Lok Sabha and 130 assembly seats. His Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has surged ahead in both the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and the Lok Sabha Elections, positioning Mr Naidu as the driving force behind the party's resurgence.

In the 2019 state elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, secured a resounding victory, winning 151 out of 175 seats. The YSRCP swept key districts, including Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, and Vizianagaram. Meanwhile, the incumbent TDP managed to secure only 23 seats, and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance won a solitary seat.

Mr Naidu's decision to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and join the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) proved costly. The TDP faced defeat in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, leaving Mr Naidu politically marginalised.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mr Naidu has staged an impressive comeback. His arrest in November 2023 on corruption charges inadvertently worked in his favour. The allegations of misgovernance and corruption against YSRCP MLAs created sympathy for Mr Naidu and fueled discontent among voters.

In a surprising twist, Mr Naidu distanced himself from the Congress and rejoined the NDA just days before the announcement of the national elections in March 2024. His return to the NDA fold marked a strategic move, positioning him as a key player in the upcoming polls.

"It is only a matter of numbers. People have decided, people have realised what they have lost in the last five years. Now I am seeing the response. This is my 10th election. Today, there is an extraordinary response. Every section of people is annoyed, frustrated. They want to protect the state. It is not my election, it is the election of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, their future and the future of their children," he told NDTV in April.

As the TDP leads in Andhra Pradesh, Mr Naidu's promise of good governance, development, and stability looks to have resonated with voters. His party's alliance with Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP further strengthens his position. The NDA, thanks to the TDP's potential sweep in Andhra Pradesh, is on the verge of crossing the majority mark nationally.

"All the exit polls clearly indicated the victory of the NDA and the alliance is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the state," Mr Naidu had said after exit polls were declared.

As the TDP races ahead, the party has declared that Mr Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister on June 9.

The latest figures from the Election Commission show that the TDP is leading in 130, Janasena is 20, and the BJP is leading in seven assembly seats.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Jana Sena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Mr Naidu and his son Lokesh are leading in Kuppam and Mangalagiri assembly seats respectively. The TDP chief is leading by 6,832 votes over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat.

The YSRP is leading in 18 segments with Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ahead in Pulivendula by 21,292 votes over his TDP rival B Ravi. Pawan Kalyan is leading by 22,818 votes over his YSRCP rival V Geetha in Pithapuram.