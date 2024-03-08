Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Patna Sahib Seat, Historically Significant, A BJP Stronghold

The Takht Patna Sahib stands as a testament to the region's spiritual legacy

The Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, renowned for its historical and cultural significance, has been a stronghold of the BJP since its inception. Situated in Patna district, this parliamentary constituency has a rich legacy associated with the Sikh faith, being the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. The constituency, encompassing both urban and rural areas, has seen consistent electoral dominance by the BJP, with its electorate comprising predominantly Hindus.

Electorate Composition and Political History

The demographic makeup of Patna Sahib reflects a predominantly urban population, constituting 72 per cent of the electorate, with the remaining 28 per cent living in rural areas. The socio-religious fabric is characterised by a Hindu majority of 90 per cent, with a Muslim minority of 5 per cent.

BJP's Unwavering Supremacy

The BJP's winning streak in Patna Sahib is emblematic of its political dominance in the region. In the last three Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 2014, and 2019, the BJP won with significant vote shares of 57.30 per cent, 55.10 per cent, and 61.90 per cent, respectively.

Impact of Political Personalities

The political dynamics of Patna Sahib have been further influenced by prominent personalities who have represented the constituency. Notably, actor and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha won from here in 2009 and 2014. Ravi Shankar Prasad won as a BJP candidate in 2019. Mr Sinha's defection to the Congress in 2019 failed to sway the electorate, as Mr Prasad emerged victorious by a substantial margin of over two lakh votes.

Historical Significance and Cultural Heritage

Beyond its political significance, Patna Sahib is revered for its cultural heritage, being the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. The Takht Patna Sahib, constructed in the 19th century to commemorate the Guru's birthplace, stands as a testament to the region's spiritual legacy. The current acting Jathedar, Baldev Singh, appointed under the aegis of the Akal Takht, continues to uphold the religious sanctity of the site.