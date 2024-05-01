No Dossiers, 'Aatank Ke Aaka' Get Dose In New India: PM In Gujarat

The PM was addressing a rally in Sabarkantha.

Reiterating his claim that the Congress ran a weak government and terrorism is given a strong response under him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that while dossiers were sent earlier, the "masters of terror" are now given a dose on their own turf instead.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and the various dossiers that were sent to the Pakistani government after that, the Prime Minister said at a rally in Gujarat's Sabarkantha on Wednesday that things have changed completely under his government - a possible reference to the 2016 surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike in 2019.

"When terrorists used to carry out major attacks like 26/11 in Mumbai, people used to die in blasts across the country, our soldiers were killed in action in Kashmir, what did the weak government of the time do? They would send dossiers with details of where the terrorists came from and what they did. The Congress used to ask Pakistan why they would bomb us," the PM said in Hindi.

"That was a time when dossiers were sent. Today's India does not send dossiers to the masters of terror ("aatank ke aaka") but a dose, and attacks them in their own home," the Prime Minister said to chants of Jai Shri Ram.

'Vote-Bank Politics'

Speaking about the landmark Shah Bano judgment by the Supreme Court and the decision by the Rajiv Gandhi government to bring a law to dilute it, the Prime Minister took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi - repeating his 'shehzada' (prince) sobriquet for the senior Congress leader - and claimed Muslim women were the biggest victims of the Congress' "vote-bank politics".

He alleged that while the Congress government did not protect Muslim women, his government did so by bringing in the law criminalising triple talaq.

"Whole families would be ruined, but because of vote-bank politics, they (the Congress) did not demonstrate the courage to stop triple talaq. I did not think about a vote bank. I don't run the government based on what can win elections. I wanted to protect my Muslim daughters and I eradicated triple talaq from the country," he said.

"The 'shehzada' gets a fever when Modi does all this. He is saying the country will be on fire if Modi gets a third term. The reality is Congress' dreams have been turned to ash," he added.

