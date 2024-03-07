Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lucknow's Enduring Political Legacy

Lucknow's electoral dynamics reflect a diverse demographic composition

The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in the heart of Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region has a rich political legacy. Since 1991, this constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP, notably represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for five consecutive terms.

A Legacy of Prime Ministers and Political Dynasties

Lucknow is associated with illustrious political figures, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who contested eight times from here, winning five times. The constituency also has significance for the Nehru-Gandhi family - Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, the sister of Jawaharlal Nehru, was its first MP. The Nehru family's influence continued with Sheorajwati Nehru succeeding Vijay Lakshmi Pandit.

Electoral Dynamics

Lucknow's electoral dynamics reflect a diverse demographic composition, with a predominantly urban electorate (100 per cent) and a blend of religious affiliations. Hindus form the majority (70 per cent), followed by Muslims (25 per cent), and other religious communities (5 per cent). Despite the changing voter turnout percentages over the years, ranging from 35.30 per cent to 54.80 per cent, the BJP has consistently maintained its stronghold.

Recent Political Landscape

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held the seat since 2014. The BJP has three of the five assembly seats in the constituency, with the remaining two held by the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.

Cultural Melting Pot

Lucknow, historically known for its multicultural fabric, remains a melting pot of diverse traditions and heritage. It is the epitome of the "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb", signifying a syncretic culture. The district was established in 1856 after the British annexed the Oudh State.

