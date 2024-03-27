Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Arunachal West Constituency, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Eyes Third Term

Kiren Rijiju has been representing Arunachal West constituency since 2014

The Arunanchal West Lok Sabha constituency has a significant influence on the state's political trajectory, representing a multitude of districts including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang.

Historical Overview

Since its inception in 1977, the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat has shown fluctuating allegiance. Out of 12 terms, the Congress party has won seven, while the BJP has secured the seat thrice, with one term going to an independent candidate.

Arunachal West MP

Current Scenario

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a stalwart in Arunachal Pradesh politics, has been representing this constituency since 2014. With a political career spanning three terms, Rijiju is one of the state's most prominent leaders, navigating the complex terrain of Arunachal Pradesh's socio-political landscape.

Electoral Dynamics

Rural areas constitute a substantial 74% of Arunachal Pradesh and urban areas comprise the remaining 26%. The constituency boasts of a significant tribal population, with Scheduled Tribes making up a staggering 79.7% of the population. Hindus, Christians, and other religious groups constitute 20%, 20%, and 60% of the population.

Arunachal West Turnout

Previous Electoral Trends

Examining past electoral trends provides valuable insights into the constituency's political preferences. From 1999 to 2019, the voter turnout has fluctuated from 49.20% to 63%. Kiren Rijiju's rise to power in 2014 marked a turning point, with successive victories in 2014 and 2019 cementing his position as the incumbent MP.

Arunachal West Trivia

Upcoming Electoral Battle

As Arunachal Pradesh braces for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on April 19, all eyes are on the Arunachal West constituency. Kiren Rijiju faces off against Congress's Nabam Tuki, a seasoned politician and former chief minister of the state.