Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hyderabad Braces For Epic Clash As A Owaisi Faces BJP Challenge

Hyderabad, the capital and largest city of Telangana, braces itself for yet another electoral showdown as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. Established in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the city's history is rich with the legacies of the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi dynasties. Annexed by the Mughals in 1687, Hyderabad flourished as the imperial capital until it was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948.

Hyderabad KYC

Political Landscape

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing seven assembly seats, has long been synonymous with the dominance of the Owaisi family, notably Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and his successors. Since 1984, candidates from the Owaisi family have clinched victory, with Asaduddin Owaisi currently serving as the Member of Parliament.

Hyderabad MP

Electoral Demographics

The electorate of Hyderabad is predominantly urban, with a diverse demographic composition. Muslims constitute the majority, comprising 60% of the population, while Hindus represent 35%. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 3.89% and 1.24%, respectively.

Hyderabad Vote

Historical Voting Trends

Over the years, the AIMIM, led by the Owaisi family, has maintained a stronghold in Hyderabad. With consistent victories since 1984, their vote share has witnessed a steady increase, reaching 59% in the 2019 elections.

Challengers on the Horizon

However, the upcoming elections may witness a formidable challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has nominated Dr. Madhavi Latha as its candidate. With a strategic focus on weakening strongholds, the BJP aims to disrupt the Owaisis' reign over Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Trivia

The Owaisi Legacy

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, fondly known as "Salar-e-Millat," wielded considerable influence in Hyderabad politics until his retirement in 2004. His advocacy for Muslim empowerment and self-reliance resonated deeply, solidifying his position as a prominent leader.

As Hyderabad braces for another electoral battle, the stage is set for a clash of ideologies and aspirations, with the Owaisis facing their strongest challenge yet from the BJP's determined campaign.