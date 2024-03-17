Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's How To Check Your Name In Voters' List

New Delhi:
2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases (Representational)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said the polls will take place in seven phases.
The first round of voting will take place on April 19 and the last phase will be held on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will be declared on June 4.
In the upcoming election, around 97 crore people are eligible to vote, Mr Kumar said in the press conference.
Here's how to check your name on the voter list:
- Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ on your phone, or laptop using any web browser.
- Once you have opened the page, you will see three options — Search by Details, Search by EPIC and Search by Mobile.
- If you select Search by details, enter simple details like your name, your father or husband's name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district and assembly constituency.
- Enter CAPTCHA and hit the search button.
- If you select Search by EPIC, you need to choose language and enter your EPIC Number, state, and captcha. Now, click on the search button. It must be noted that the EPIC Number is mentioned in bold letters on your voter identity card.
- If you click on Search by Mobile, you need to select State and language.
- Next, enter your mobile number that is registered with Voter ID and Captcha and click on the Search button.
- If your name comes up in the search result, you can cast a vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It must be noted that you must carry your Voter ID to the polling booth.