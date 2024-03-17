Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's How To Check Your Name In Voters' List

2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases (Representational)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said the polls will take place in seven phases.

The first round of voting will take place on April 19 and the last phase will be held on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will be declared on June 4.

In the upcoming election, around 97 crore people are eligible to vote, Mr Kumar said in the press conference.

Here's how to check your name on the voter list: