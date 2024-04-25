Lok Sabha Elections 2024: HD Deve Gowda's Family Seeks To Reclaim Historic Mandya Seat

Lok Sabha elections 2024: HD Kumaraswamy With PM Modi

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is a microcosm of the state's intricate political landscape. Representing the heartland of Vokkaligas, this constituency has witnessed a dynamic interplay of political ideologies, familial legacies, and star power.

Mandya KYC

Electorate Composition

Mandya reflects a predominantly rural demographic, constituting 83 per cent of the population, with the remaining 17 per cent residing in urban areas. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities account for 14.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent. Hindus make up 95 per cent of the population, with the remaining 5 per cent belonging to other communities.

Mandya MP

Historical Perspectives

The political history of Mandya features illustrious figures, from freedom fighter Gurudevarahalli Madegowda to political stalwarts like SM Krishna. Film industry veterans like Ambareesh and Ramya have also left their imprint on Mandya's political landscape.

Mandya Turnout

Rise Of The Independents

In 2019, Sumalatha Ambareesh, a veteran Kannada actress and wife of actor and three-time MP from the seat Ambareesh, won the seat as an independent candidate. She defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) by a substantial margin, in a significant departure from traditional party politics.

Mandya Trivia

Shifting Alliances and Current Scenario

In these elections, Mandya is poised for another intriguing battle. The JDS, aiming to reclaim its stronghold, has fielded HD Kumaraswamy against the incumbent MP, Sumalatha Ambareesh. However, the Congress party, buoyed by its recent electoral success in the old Mysuru region, has put forward Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as Star Chandru, as its contender.