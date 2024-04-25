Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hassan - 'Republic Of JD(S)' Braces For 3rd-Generation Family Rivalry

In 2019, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of Deve Gowda, emerged victorious

The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka's cultural heartland boasts a rich political history intertwined with the fortunes of prominent families. Notably, the constituency served as the stronghold of the influential Gowda family, with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda dominating the political landscape for decades.

The seat has always seen a seesaw between various political factions, from Congress stalwarts to Janata Dal (Secular). H. Siddananjappa, N Shivappa, and HR Laxman were some of the past winners before the Gowda dominance took over.

The Republic of JDS: A Family Stronghold

Hassan is often dubbed as the 'Republic of JDS,' with the firm loyalty of the Vokkaliga community towards the Gowda family. This loyalty has led to consecutive Janata Dal (Secular) victories in the region.

Electoral Demographics

With a rural-urban divide of 78 per cent to 22 per cent, and a significant representation from Scheduled Castes (19.7 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (1.8 per cent), the constituency predominantly comprises Hindu voters (90 per cent), with Muslims and other communities making up the remaining 10 per cent.

40-Year Feud: Third-Generation Rivalry

It all began in 1985 when G. Puttaswamy Gowda, contesting as an independent candidate, challenged Deve Gowda of the Janata Party. This rivalry continued through generations, with their descendants carrying on the legacy. Most recently, in the 2019 elections, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of Deve Gowda, emerged victorious, marking the third generation's entry.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections will witness a contest between Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP, and Shreyas M. Patel, grandson of G. Puttaswamy Gowda.

From Puttaswamy Gowda's confrontations with Deve Gowda to the recent electoral face-off between Prajwal Revanna and Shreyas M. Patel, the political family feud continues.