Gunfire, EVMs Destroyed, Anger In Crisis-Hit Manipur Amid Chaotic Voting

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A vandalised polling booth in Manipur

Ethnic violence-hit Manipur today reported 68 per cent turnout when voting ended at 4 pm, in what was seen as one of the lowest turnout in the state.

Several incidents of vadalism, armed people threatening voters not to come out of their homes, one incident of damaging an electronic voting machine (EVM), allegations of proxy voting by an armed group, and one incident of firing were reported.

Four people including one injured in firing.

Visuals from a polling booth in Khaidem in Imphal West show a group of people breaking an electronic voting machine (EVM) over allegations that an armed group voted by proxy on behalf of some 100 people, sources said.

Soon, Inner Manipur Congress candidate A Bimol Akoijam rushed to the polling booth and spoke with the security personnel and polling agents.

Security sources who have been monitoring the incidents have given details of the violence.

EVMs destroyed in:

Bamon Kampu polling station at Kshetrigao assembly constituency, Imphal East.

Sekmaijin Khunao Mamang polling station, Kakching.

Thongju assembly constituency polling station, Imphal East.

Iroishemba Mamang Leikai polling station and Uripok assembly constituency, Imphal West.

Khongman Zone-V polling station under Thongju assembly constituency, Imphal East.

Khurai Thongam Leikai's S Ibobi Primary School under Khurai assembly constituency, Imphal East.

Assault and firing incidents:

Two people, K Johnson and Sorokhaibam Sunil, were assaulted at Arapati Maning polling station under Keirao assembly constituency in Imphal East. They were taken to Amina Hospital in Lilong.

A group of unidentified people came in a white Fortuner SUV and fired a few rounds on people in Moirang Kampu Primary School polling station. An individual, Koisnam Sanayaima, was hit by a bullet.

Unidentified people opened fire at Wangoo polling station in Kakching.

Unidentified people fired nearly 30 rounds Thamnapokpi polling station under Moirang assembly constituency in Bishnupur.

Proxy voting allegation: