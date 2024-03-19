Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Points About Pralhad Joshi, BJP Candidate From Dharwad

Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pralhad Joshi will contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka for a fifth straight term.

The Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1996. Previously held by Congress from 1980 to 1996, BJP's Vijay Sankeshwar won the seat in 1996, breaking Congress' winning streak. Since then, BJP has retained the seat, with Pralhad Joshi securing victory between 2004 and 2019.

Here are five facts about Pralhad Joshi: