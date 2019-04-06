Women Voters Get Big Chunk Of Manifesto Pie Of Jagan Mohan's Party

Lok Sabha elections 2019: YSR Congress Party of Jagan Mohan Reddy released its manifesto today

On the occasion of Ugadi, Telugu's New Year, YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy released the party's manifesto targeting almost every segment of society in Andhra Pradesh - women, farmers, wage workers, students, among others.

The manifesto has schemes in addition to what was mentioned in Mr Reddy's Navaratnam, a document that listed out what the party would do if voted to power.

Rythu Bharosa for farmers promises investment support of Rs 12,500 a year, free crop insurance, interest-free loans, setting up warehouse, cold storages and food-processing plants.

Mr Reddy released the manifesto at the party's office in Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Women voters may play a critical role this election, with many of the benefits promised in the manifesto targeting them. For example, Rs 15,000 a year under the Amma Vodi scheme for women for their children's education; Rs 50,000 a year for Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) under YSR Aasara, and interest payment for self-help groups, and Rs 75,000 for Backward Classes, Schedules Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority women over 45 years under YSR Cheyutha.

In YSR Housing scheme, homes will be registered under the name of the women; marriage support of up to Rs 1 lakh will be given and prohibition will be enforced, says the manifesto.

It also promises universal healthcare coverage for lower and middle class under Arogyasri, a programme introduced by Mr Reddy's father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Anyone with an annual income of up to Rs 5 Lakh can avail a universal health card and benefits for free.

Taking YSR's vision of Arogyasri forward, the health cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs 1,000.

Mr Reddy promised that his government will address unemployment by giving jobs to 10 young people in every village at the village secretariat. Some 3.5 lakh village and ward volunteers will get Rs 5,000 a month as honorarium.

The manifesto says the party will fill 2.3 lakh government jobs that are presently vacant. For students, the manifesto says the state government will provide complete fee reimbursement and an additional sum of Rs 20,000 a year for food and accommodation expenses.

Pensions for senior citizens will be increased to Rs 3,000 a month, something the TDP has also been forced to match.

For welfare of backward classes, a separate fund will be created with a budget of Rs 75,000 crore (over a period of five years) and a similar welfare fund will be crated for Kapus too, the manifesto says.

